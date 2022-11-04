Corey Davis out again for Jets this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Jets will be without wide receiver Corey Davis again this week.

Davis injured his knee during the team’s Week Seven win over the Broncos and has been out of action since the injury. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said that Davis will remain out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Jets have a bye in Week 10 and the hope is that Davis will be fully recovered in time to rejoin the team for their Week 11 game against the Patriots.

Davis had 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the first seven games of the season. Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and Jeff Smith will be the Jets wideouts this weekend.

4 responses to “Corey Davis out again for Jets this week

  3. Ponyup1 says:
    November 4, 2022 at 11:24 am
    Elijah Moore may as well be inactive, he never even gets a look…

    24

    —————–

    Douglas hasn’t hit on one FA signing. Throw in the Becton and Wilson picks on top of Elijah Moore and something is really wrong in NJ.

