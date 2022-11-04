Dalvin Tomlinson named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 9

Getty Images

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week Nine.

Tomlinson hosted six families on the sideline before the start of last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals thru the Brighter Days Family Grief Center, an organization that provides support to children and young adults who are dealing with the death or terminal diagnosis of a family member. The 30 fans met with Tomlinson, who took pictures, signed autographs, and shared his own experiences during the visit.

Tomlinson’s mother died while he was a senior in high school and his father died when he was a small child, which has made work with grief centers a focus for Tomlinson since he entered the NFL.

“It’s an honor being named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “My mother has always been my motivation for the work I’ve done in the community. She always told me, be a blessing to others while you can.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity or foundation of Tomlinson’s choice in honor of his work. He will also join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.