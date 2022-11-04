Dalvin Tomlinson ruled out for Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson won’t be in the lineup for the Vikings against the Commanders.

Tomlinson has been out of practice this week with a calf injury and head coach Kevin O’Connell ruled him out for Sunday during his Friday press conference.

It will be the first game that Tomlinson has missed this season. Tomlinson, whose off-field work was honored by the NFLPA Friday, has 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his seven starts this year.

O’Connell said that Khyiris Tonga will see an increase in playing time with Tomlinson out of the lineup. Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips, Ross Blacklock, James Lynch, and Esezi Otomewo are also available on the defensive line.