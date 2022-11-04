Darren Waller is questionable to play Sunday

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has not played since Week 5 when he left the game after eight snaps with a hamstring injury. Waller was limited in practice every day this week.

The Raiders list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“He’s working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, via Rachel Gossen of the team website. “I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does.”

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (knee) and linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) also are questionable after limited practice time Friday.

Receiver Mack Hollins (heel) was limited all week but does not have a designation.

Receiver Davante Adams, who was limited Wednesday with an illness, and quarterback Derek Carr, who practiced fully this week despite a back injury, both are good to go for Sunday.

Adams has 38 catches for 512 yards with five touchdowns so far this season.