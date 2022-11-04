David Andrews, Marcus Cannon, DeVante Parker out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots will be down three offensive players for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The team has ruled out center David Andrews, tackle Marcus Cannon, and wide receiver DeVante Parker for Sunday’s game.

Andrews and Cannon are both dealing with concussions. Andrews also missed last Sunday’s game and James Ferentz took his place in the lineup.

Cannon was added to the injury report on Thursday. He started the last two games at right tackle and Isaiah Wynn will likely move back into the starting lineup with Cannon out.

Parker injured his knee on the first offensive play of last Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), running back Damien Harris (illness), cornerback Jack Jones (illness), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (ankle) are all listed as questionable.