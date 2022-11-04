DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett off injury report, but Marquise Goodwin ruled out

Getty Images

The Seahawks went into last week with uncertainty about whether DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would be able to play because of injuries, but they were both in the lineup and scored touchdowns in a win over the Giants.

Both wideouts are set to play against the Cardinals this Sunday as well. The Seahawks handed in their final injury report of the week on Friday and neither Metcalf nor Lockett is on it.

They will be down at least one wideout, however. Marquise Goodwin has been ruled out with a groin injury. Penny Hart (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play.

The Seahawks have also ruled out linebacker Darrell Taylor with a groin injury. Safety Joey Blount (quadriceps) drew a questionable tag and is the only other player with an injury designation this weekend.