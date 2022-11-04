Dolphins add Jaelan Phillips to practice report with a quad injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins added pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to their practice report Friday. He was limited in practice with a quad injury and is questionable to play Sunday against the Bears.

Phillips has played all eight games this season and has three sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Receiver River Cracraft (illness) did not practice this week and will not play Sunday. The Dolphins ruled him out.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) returned to a limited practice Friday but is doubtful.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and safety Eric Rowe (hip) are questionable. Rowe popped up on the report with a limited practice Thursday but returned to full participation Friday.

Everyone else on the team’s practice report, including receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), is good to go.