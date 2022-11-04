Eric Bieniemy on Kadarius Toney: We want the chemistry to work

Getty Images

The Chiefs acquired receiver Kadarius Toney during their bye week and have begun integrating him into their offense.

Kansas City is already No. 1 in scoring at 31.9 points per game. So anything Toney provides this season, in theory, would be a bonus. It could also help that he’s likely coming from a similar playbook, as former Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters on Thursday that he thought Toney did a good job in his first practice.

“Kid’s a very good football player, but we just want to make sure that he can mix in with our guys because we have some good players that are doing a very good job,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “We want the chemistry to work. Obviously, we still got to get some timing up with Pat. But as far as a football player, the kid’s a heck of a player, the kid’s a very, very smart kid and we just want him to fit in our culture and basically understand what we do and then put him in position to have an opportunity to be his best.”

Bieniemy noted that because Toney was just drafted in 2021, the Chiefs had an idea of who he was as a player because he was one of the highest-rated receivers in his class.

“Obviously, the kid is a very talented kid,” Bieniemy said. “For whatever reason, it didn’t work out in New York. Sometimes a change in address is good for a number of reasons. So, we’re hoping that a change of address is good for this kid.”