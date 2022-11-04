Falcons rule out A.J. Terrell, will make Cordarrelle Patterson call Saturday

Getty Images

The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell again this week.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Terrell has been ruled out for the second straight week because of a hamstring injury. Terrell has not practiced at all this week, which made that the likeliest outcome.

Guard Elijah Wilkinson has also been ruled out. Wilkinson has a knee injury.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson‘s status for Sunday hasn’t been determined yet. Patterson returned to practice this week after missing four games while on injured reserve with a knee injury and Smith said that the team will decide on Saturday if he will be in the lineup against the Chargers.