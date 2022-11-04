Geno Smith on future beyond 2022: I’m focused on today, those things will come

Getty Images

Geno Smith waited a long time for another chance to be a starting quarterback and he’s not made the most of his chance with the Seahawks so far this season, he’s not in a rush to think about what the future might bring.

Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to return to the Seahawks this season and he’s playing himself into consideration for a much bigger deal from Seattle or another team. On Thursday, Smith was asked about that prospect and said that his only focus at the moment is on the moment at hand.

“I don’t really live my life like that,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I’m always focused on what I’ve got to do today and tomorrow. Those things will come. Time will tell. Time will tell with all that. But for me, I’ve just got to stay focused on what I’m doing in here and that’s working hard and leading this team and going out there and competing to get wins.”

The more Smith plays well and wins, the better his next contract is likely to look so keeping his eyes on the present is the wisest approach to building his NFL future.