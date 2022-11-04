Jalen Hurts grateful to win in his hometown of Houston

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was born and raised in Houston, and on Thursday night he played there for the first time since high school.

Hurts said after the Eagles beat the Texans that it meant the world to him to play back at home, in front of his parents, in the stadium where he became an NFL fan as a child.

“Any time I get to come back to the city of Houston it’s special. This is the first time I’ve been able to play back home at the professional level,” Hurts said. “I never got the opportunity to do it at the collegiate level. So coming back, playing in the place where I built a lot of memories with my mom and my dad, coming to watch ball in this same stadium. Of all things, it’s a great team win. . . . I’m proud my family got to see that today. I’m proud my dad got to see that and I know it’s special to him because my family knows the memories we’ve had with the Houston Texans.”

Hurts offered a fond childhood memory of attending a Texans practice, where star wide receiver Andre Johnson gave him his cleats. Now it’s Hurts who’s the star player kids look up to.