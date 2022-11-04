Jeff Wilson: Picking up Mike McDaniel’s offense is like riding a bike

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson arrived in Miami this week via a trade with the 49ers, but he doesn’t have much to learn in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Wilson spent the last four years in San Francisco playing for McDaniel, who was a 49ers offensive assistant, and he said that while McDaniel’s offense in Miami isn’t precisely the same as the one he played in in San Francisco, it’s close enough that Wilson has no concerns about being able to contribute immediately.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Wilson said. “I’ve been doing this since Day One. Same running styles, same passes, same one-on-one matchups to get you in the open field. Everything’s the same. It’s something I’ve been doing, it’s something I’m comfortable with. It’s very, very familiar to me, and I’m excited to be here in this offense.”

Wilson will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert, who was his teammate in San Francisco and is like a big brother to him.

“It felt like a reunion,” Wilson said of being Mostert’s teammate again. “When I first came in the league . . . Raheem, when I was undrafted, he was the person that took me out to breakfast, sat down, explained everything to me, told me what to expect, taught me how to work.”

Wilson has played well this year for the 49ers, carrying 92 times for 468 yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high average of 5.1 yards per carry. But the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco made Wilson expendable. He thinks he landed in the right place.