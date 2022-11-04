Jonathan Taylor remains out of practice on Friday

Getty Images

It’s looking like the Colts won’t have running back Jonathan Taylor as they take on the Patriots this weekend.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Taylor was not on the field for the open portion of Indianapolis’ practice on Friday. That means Taylor missed all three sessions with his ankle injury.

Taylor had an ankle issue earlier this season, but has played the last two games. He recorded 76 yards rushing on 16 carries in last week’s loss to Washington.

Complicating matters at running back for the Colts is that the team traded Nyheim Hines to the Bills earlier this week. That would seemingly put Deon Jackson in line to start, though the team did receive Zack Moss in the Hines trade. Moss was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Still, heading to Foxborough to play the Patriots with a second-year quarterback making his second career start is generally a daunting proposition — let alone doing that without your starting running back.

The Colts’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.