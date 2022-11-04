Keenan Allen ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert officially won’t have his top two weapons for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Los Angeles ruled out receiver Keenan Allen after he didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Mike Williams already was not expected to play, as he’s dealing with an ankle issue. But he also did not practice all week and has been ruled out.

There could be more trouble within the receiving corps, as receiver DeAndre Carter was added to the injury report as limited with an illness on Friday. He’s listed as questionable.

But Joshua Palmer (concussion) was a full participant in practice every day this week and is expected to play.

While running back Austin Ekeler popped up on the injury report as limited with an abdomen issue on Thursday, he was a full participant on Friday and is expected to play.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), outside linebacker Chris Rumph (knee), defensive lineman Jerry Tiller (back), and kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) are also out.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) is questionable.