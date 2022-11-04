Lovie Smith: Dameon Pierce kinda says it all on what we’d like to be

Getty Images

Thursday night’s game ended in a loss for the Texans, but running back Dameon Pierce‘s performance was a bright spot.

Pierce ran 27 times for 139 yards to continue his strong rookie season. He now has 148 carries for 678 yards and three touchdowns on the season and head coach Lovie Smith said after Thursday’s game that the fourth-round pick’s playing style is what he wants to see from the entire team.

“Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives,” Smith said, via Zach Dimmit of SI.com. “On what we want to be — a running football team, physical, running attack — our tailback . . . kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

The Texans’ 1-5-1 record makes it clear that the team hasn’t found enough talented players, but Pierce gives them at least one piece of the puzzle that they’re trying to build in Houston.