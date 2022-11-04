Mat Ishbia to explore purchasing the Commanders

Getty Images

The potential buyers are beginning to gather, as the current owner has officially placed the team on the market.

Mat Ishbia, who pursued the Broncos, also plans to pursue the Commanders. He confirmed his interest in a statement to the Washington Post.

“The NFL is a great league and Washington is one of the elite franchises,” Ishbia said. “I am interested in exploring this opportunity further in the very near future.”

Ishbia and Josh Harris, both of whom bid on the Broncos, are potential candidates to buy the Commanders. Jeff Bezos reportedly plans to try to buy the Commaners, as does Byron Allen.

Ishbia is the president and CEO of president United Wholesale Mortgage. He has an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion. He’ll need to be able to essentially write a check for 30 percent of the purchase of the team. If it’s $5 billion, he’ll need $1.5 billion. If it’s $6 billion, he’ll need $1.8 billion.

Jeff Bezos reportedly is considering a bid, as is Byron Allen. Others undoubtedly will join the chase for the Commanders. Assuming Daniel Snyder is serious about selling them.