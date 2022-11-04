Nyheim Hines likely to return punts for Bills Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills hope running back Nyheim Hines becomes an impact player in their offense, but he may make a more immediate impact on special teams.

Buffalo could use a punt returner, and Hines will likely get the job. Jamison Crowder started the season as a punt returner but is now out with an ankle injury, and rookie Khalil Shakir, who took over after Crowder’s injury, hasn’t made any big plays.

Hines has been a good punt returner for the Colts, and Bills General Manager Brandon Beane indicated that he views Hines as an upgrade over Shakir.

“This is a big transition from Boise to the NFL, let’s be honest,” Beane said of Shakir, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “When his number’s called, he’s ready for it. But naturally, that’s a lot of pressure. And we know the winds of Orchard Park are only going to pick up, probably. He’s done a good job, but it’s still a work in progress. Nyheim’s done it for a longer time. It’s a little easier, a little more natural. And so, if he’s healthy and available, that gives us a guy so that Khalil can just focus on his roles that we need him on offense.”

Hines has a knack for returning punts and should be able to jump in and do it on Sunday against the Jets.