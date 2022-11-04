Panthers rule out Chuba Hubbard

Getty Images

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had a strong game against the Buccaneers in Week Seven, but an ankle injury he suffered late in that win has kept him from building on it.

That won’t change against the Bengals this Sunday. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for the second straight week on Friday.

Hubbard was able to do some work in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he didn’t practice at all to close out the week. D'Onta Foreman, Raheem Blackshear, and, assuming he’s elevated from the practice squad again, Spencer Brown will handle the backfield work.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) have also been ruled out. Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) is considered doubtful to play while cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) are listed as questionable.