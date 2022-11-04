Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats

USA Today

The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly.

Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.

In his first game with the Eagles last week, Quinn played 20 snaps on defense and also didn’t register any tackles, although he did hit the quarterback once.

The Eagles’ decision to trade for Quinn was more about what he can bring to the team in January and, they hope, February, than about what he would do in his first couple games in an Eagles uniform. So while he isn’t contributing much just yet, the Eagles still have plenty of optimism that eventually, he’s going to make a difference.