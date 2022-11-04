Ryan Tannehill a likely game-time decision for Sunday

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may be on the field for his team’s matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Or he may miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Friday press conference that Tannehill was limited in Friday’s practice and is likely to be a game-time decision on Sunday. The team has a walk-through Saturday morning before traveling to Kansas City, so there’s more time to evaluate the quarterback.

Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Tannehill is unable to play, rookie Malik Willis would be in like to make the second start of his career. The Titans beat the Texans last Sunday with Willis starting, though he threw just 10 passes, completing six of them for 55 yards with an interception. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Titans put up an astounding 314 yards rushing in the 17-10 win.

Depending on what happens in Saturday’s walk-through, the Titans could downgrade Tannehill to out if it’s clear he won’t play before the team gets on the plane.

Vrabel did rule out safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck).