Seahawks sign Bruce Irvin to active roster

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed outside linebacker Bruce Irvin from their practice squad to their 53-player roster in an expected move. He takes the roster spot left open after the team waived cornerback Sidney Jones.

Irvin, 35, was elevated from the practice squad for two games after rejoining the Seahawks for a third time in his career. He started last week’s win over the Giants and played 72 percent of the defensive snaps.

He spent four seasons with the Seahawks after they made him a first-round choice in 2012. Irvin returned to the Seahawks in 2020 but played only two games before a knee injury ended his season.

Irvin has four tackles this season.

“He just jumped right in,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “He has a way about him. His toughness, his mentality, his expectations for himself and how he wants to practice, perform, learn, and all of that really affected guys. We’ve seen this. We have had a couple of really good examples of guys coming in, older guys that bring a presence that affects other guys. Guys can feed off it, learn, watch, and they show immediate respect which is really the right way to do it. He has been helpful so far.”