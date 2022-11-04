Second arrest is made in shooting of Brian Robinson

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot during a attempted carjacking in late August. As of early November, two arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old male was arrested. According to agent Ryan Williams, a second suspect was arrested on Friday.

The second suspect is only 14 years old.

“Brian is grateful for all of the support and looks forward to great things ahead with the Commanders,” Williams said.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick in 2022 from Alabama, made his debut in Week Five. He has 175 rushing yards in four games. He scored his first career touchdown in a Thursday night win over the Bears.