Von Miller fully participated in Friday’s practice and is good to go for Sunday

Bills edge rusher Von Miller fully participated in Friday’s practice and exited the injury report. He will play Sunday against the Jets.

Miller took Wednesday as a rest day before sitting out Thursday with an ankle injury.

He has six sacks and eight quarterback hits this season.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) will miss Sunday’s game. The team ruled him out Friday.

He left the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Packers and didn’t return. Poyer missed the Week 3 game against the Dolphins with a foot injury and the Week 5 game against the Steelers with a rib injury.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (ankle) are questionable. Both were limited in Friday’s practice.