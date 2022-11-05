Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

One of them was a move that’s been coming since Monday night. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL against the Browns in the Week Eight loss and he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Bengals filled the open roster spot by signing defensive tackle Domenique Davis off of their practice squad. Davis had two tackles against the Browns as a practice squad elevation.

Cornerback Allan George and wide receiver Trenton Irwin will be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Irwin had two catches for 27 yards on Monday and George has never played in a regular season game.