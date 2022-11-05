Colts elevate Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Wilkins for Sunday’s game at Patriots

Getty Images

With Jonathan Taylor injured and Nyheim Hines gone via trade, the Colts need help at running back on Sunday at New England. They got it by promoting a couple of players from the practice squad.

The Colts announced on Saturday that Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins have been elevated to the active roster.

Deon Jackson is expected to get the bulk of the work on Sunday. Zack Moss, acquired as part of the Hines trade, also is available.

Despite the overall perception that the Colts are struggling, they’re 3-4-1. That puts them in the thick of things in both the chase for the AFC South title or a wild-card berth.