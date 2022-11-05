Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium

Getty Images

The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar.

Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.

The new stadium is expected to cost $1.4 billion. Of that amount, $850 million will come from public funding. The team is responsible for the balance — and any costs that exceed the estimate.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, spent a dozen years with the Bills. He was one of the key figures for the team that made it to four straight Super Bowls, from 1990 through 1993.