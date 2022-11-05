Jalen Ramsey: I want what’s best for Cam Akers

Getty Images

Cam Akers was out. After the Rams couldn’t trade him, they’re now trying to bring him back in. It all has a tenuous feel, the careful defusing of a bomb that could explode at any time, based on whatever caused the relationship to go sideways in the first place.

With the question of whether Akers will play on Sunday against the Buccaneers still up in the air, one thing is very clear — teammate Jalen Ramsey fully supports Cam Akers.

“At the end of the day, I want what’s best for Cam,” Ramsey told reporters on Friday. “I don’t really care about nothing else. I want what’s best for Cam the person. He’s a great player and I love to have him on the Rams, but me personally, I want what’s best for Cam Akers. Whatever is best for Cam is what I want for him.”

Ramsey, like Akers, is represented by David Mulugheta, went through a situation like this during Ramsey’s time with the Jaguars. He wanted out, and he got what he wanted. Akers presumably wanted out (and the Rams wanted him out), but they couldn’t find a trade partner. To no surprise, Ramsey declined to delve into the details of the basis for the rift between Akers and the Rams.

“Regardless of how it was going to play out or what’s going on, all that little stuff and the details, I ain’t getting into that,” Ramsey said. “That’s his business, but I’m supporting Cam. I’ll tell anybody that around the building and whoever asks me. I support Cam Akers and what he’s got going on. I want what’s best for Cam Akers. Obviously, if he is able to play a significant amount of snaps and get the ball and do what everybody knows what he is capable of doing, then that’s better for the team. That’ll make me happy on Sundays and practice and stuff like that. We all want what’s best for Cam. That’s who I am as a person. I’m supporting my brother before anything else.”

Akers had an impressive late-season run as a rookie in 2020, and he returned from a torn Achilles tendon late in 2021 to help boost the Rams toward a Super Bowl win. However, things haven’t worked in 2022, from Week One. By Week Five, Akers was exiled. Four weeks later, the Rams are trying to rebuild the bridge, primarily because they have no other option.