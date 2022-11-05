Jarvis Landry questionable, Marshon Lattimore out for Saints vs. Ravens

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week Four, may be ready to return on Monday night against the Ravens.

The Saints listed Landry as questionable with an ankle injury. Getting Landry back would be a big boost for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by wide receiver injuries.

New Orleans also ruled three players out: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and linebacker Chase Hansen (knee).

The Saints are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Ravens.