Jerry Jones: Tony Pollard showed he’s an outstanding weapon but it’s back to Zeke next week

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has always believed Ezekiel Elliott is worth the enormous resources Dallas has poured into him, first by drafting him with the fourth overall pick and then by making him the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Backup Tony Pollard‘s big game last week when Elliott was injured doesn’t change Jones’s view of the situation.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he doesn’t anticipate Pollard being the Cowboys’ lead back for any significant period of time, as Elliott is expected to be back next week against the Packers, following the Cowboys’ bye.

“I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he’s an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite. He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Pollard has been more effective with the ball in his hands than Elliott this season: Pollard averages 6.2 yards per carry while Elliott averages 4.1, and Pollard averages 10.1 yards per catch while Elliott averages 5.3. But one person is in charge of the Cowboys organization, and that person is Jerry Jones, and he has no doubts that Elliott is his man.