New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim.

A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple punches at someone who ends up on the ground. Others join in the attack, kicking and stomping the person.

TMZ.com reports that “sources” claim the alleged victim became violent before the attack shown on the video.

Last month, Darnell Greene sued Kamara for the injuries that Greene allegedly suffered. Felony assault charges also are pending against Kamara. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 9.

Under the Personal Conduct Policy, Kamara remains subject to a six-game baseline suspension. The league most likely will take no action until the criminal case has resolved.

Kamara has not been placed on paid leave by the NFL. There’s no reason to believe the league will alter its position. On Monday night, the Saints host the Ravens.