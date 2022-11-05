New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim.

A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple punches at someone who ends up on the ground. Others join in the attack, kicking and stomping the person.

TMZ.com reports that “sources” claim the alleged victim became violent before the attack shown on the video.

Last month, Darnell Greene sued Kamara for the injuries that Greene allegedly suffered. Felony assault charges also are pending against Kamara. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 9.

Under the Personal Conduct Policy, Kamara remains subject to a six-game baseline suspension. The league most likely will take no action until the criminal case has resolved.

Kamara has not been placed on paid leave by the NFL. There’s no reason to believe the league will alter its position. On Monday night, the Saints host the Ravens.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas

  3. And to think teams were mulling over whether to send a basket of high draft picks for him just a week ago. Sometimes the best deals you make are the ones you don’t.

  5. I was hoping video would reveal more. Looks like an ugly scene, of course, however the man identified as Kamara in the video doesn’t really do much. At least, the evidence here is not conclusive that he assaulted anyone. For all we can tell, he is trying to pull someone off the pile and losing balance when his arms are allegedly “throwing punches.”

  8. I’ve said it before, the only difference between this and the Ray Rice situation is that a man got beat up instead of a woman. Ray Rice was done, Kamara doesn’t even miss a snap in the pro bowl.

    There’s been video and pics available for a while and unlike the Rice incident the police were called immediately so are football players allowed to beat up men but not women?

  10. having been in the industry, every casino hotel has cameras everywhere. and in every elevator. there is obviously footage of the entire incident not just the part tmz showed. so if the alleged victim started the fight, it will be on the tape, and if not, alvin and his boys should be sized for jumpsuits.

  11. THAT’S the best video they have?! Impossible to tell who that guy is…good luck prosecuting him if that’s the best proof you have. And I’m not even a Kamara/Saints fan…

  12. eagleswin says:
    November 5, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    There’s been video and pics available for a while and unlike the Rice incident the police were called immediately so are football players allowed to beat up men but not women?

    =====

    Based on how the league has responded, the current policy seems to be that you can violently attack men or children, but not women. However, you can apparently sexually abuse as many women as you want and still play. No limit has been reached, but it’s apparently at least in the dozens.

    Today’s NFL, ladies and gentlemen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.