Patriots place Marcus Cannon on IR, sign J.J. Taylor to the active roster

Patriots tackle Marcus Cannon landed on the injury report Thursday with a concussion and he was ruled out on Friday, but their game against the Colts won’t be the only one he misses.

Field Yates of ESPN reports Cannon was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

Cannon had started at right tackle the last two weeks, but Isaiah Wynn will likely move back into that spot.

The Patriots signed running back J.J. Taylor off the practice squad to fill their open roster spot. Taylor had 42 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games over the last two seasons.

Damien Harris was listed as questionable with an illness, so Taylor gives the team another healthy body in the backfield.

The Patriots rounded out their moves by promoting offensive lineman Kody Russey and running back/wide receiver Lynn Bowden to the active roster. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.