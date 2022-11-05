Perry Fewell gives credence to helmet-removal loophole

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2022, 10:44 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Maybe D.J. Moore truly should have no regrets.

Right or wrong, the 1997 rule prohibiting players from removing their helmets “in the field of play or the end zone during a celebration or demonstration” was crafted to prevent players from, for example, scoring a touchdown, ripping off their helmets, and celebrating the accomplishment. And now, in the aftermath of the highest-profile application of the rule in 20 years, the NFL has blasted a massive, and illogical, loophole.

As noted by FootballZebras.com, NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell recently appeared on ESPN to discuss the foul that marred the incredible, late-game touchdown pass from Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to receiver D.J. Moore. Fewell acknowledged that, as explained here, Moore wasn’t the only Panthers player to remove his helmet during the celebration. Fewell then said that, under the rule, Moore’s behavior shouldn’t have triggered a foul because he wasn’t “in the field of play or the end zone” when he removed his helmet.

Fewell may want to talk to one or more of his predecessors regarding the accuracy of that interpretation of the rule. He also may want to consider the implications of what he said. If that’s the manner in which the rule is going to be applied, players now have the freedom to cross the back line of the end zone and remove their helmets to celebrate. That’s definitely not what the league wants.

I’ll be asking the league for clarification on this. And the goal isn’t to be a smartass (for a change). It’s important that all coaches and players know exactly what the rule is and isn’t, especially since most of them likely missed the Fewell interview on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Perry Fewell gives credence to helmet-removal loophole

  2. I remember a celebration by the bills many years ago (tyrod was qb). A special teamer made an incredible catch and run converting a very important 3rd and long. The special teamer went out of bounds at the bills sideline. The entire team was excited for the first down and the player and immediately started a team wide mob celebration (like on a mound after winning the World Series). It was one of the the coolest things I saw as a fan and they did not draw a penalty. DJ was experiencing pure joy and the officials robbed him and the panthers of a great moment.

  3. It’s a rule. It’s been in place a long time. Should the player have known? Of course. Was it petty and in the worst possible time? Yes. But it is a rule. The player still deserves blame. He should’ve held off on his celebration until after his team completed the comeback.

  4. I recall part of the argument for the rule was “safety” for the players. Regardless, it is a pretty stupid rule but it is a rule and Moore as a veteran cost his team a win for a petty “look at me” moment. That was dumber than the rule itself.

  6. KJ Osborn had enough presence of mind to do it out of bounds vs Carolina, when Cousins connected with him at the end of their game last year.

  9. In the “field of play or the end zone” is very explicit. Let’s have more perfectly within the rules celebrations like this!

  11. The rule has been in place since before DJ was born.

    “I don’t like the rule so it must change” is not a valid reason to rewrite the bylaws of the game.

    Helmet removal can be seen as Taunting, delay of game, or excessive celebration.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.