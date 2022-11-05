World Series beats NFL in head-to-head showdown, as expected

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2022, 7:42 AM EDT
2022 World Series Game 5: Houston Astros v. Philadelphia Phillies
On Thursday night, Philadelphia hosted Houston in baseball, and Houston hosted Philadelphia in football. More people locally and nationally watched baseball, for three important reasons.

One, it was Game Five of the World Series. Two, the football game was a run-of-the-mill regular-season contest that was expected to be a mismatch (but, for a while, wasn’t). Three, and perhaps most importantly, the baseball game was televised nationally, and the football game was not.

The NFL’s long-term pivot to streaming will have short-term costs. Via Joe Lucia of AwfulAnnouncing.com, the latest example came from Fox getting 12.768 million viewers for the pivotal World Series contest, and Amazon getting only 7.855 million viewers for Eagles-Texans.

In Houston, the World Series drew a local rating of 25.5, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. The NFL game generated a 1.5 on local TV. (People in Houston could also stream the game on Amazon, so others presumably watched it that way. It’s unclear how many, but presumably not as many as watched it on local TV.)

Again, it’s not a surprise. The NFL has made the switch to streaming both to adjust to changing viewing habits from TV to streaming, and to accelerate that ongoing shift. (It also helps to get paid roughly $1 billion per year to do it.)

The real question is whether streaming ever will generate the viewership that the various three-letter networks realized over the past decade on Thursdays. Even as Amazon tries to will the current high-water mark toward 12 million per year on a regular basis (that’s clearly not happening), the long-term trend regarding post-TV NFL ratings is TBD.

While pro football continues to be the one product that can gather a live audience like nothing else, the size of that audience may continue to shrink as the overall audience continues to fracture — and as more effort (and money) is needed to find and watch the NFL’s product.

12 responses to “World Series beats NFL in head-to-head showdown, as expected

  1. I have no streaming service nor cable so I only watch local TV for sports. I don’t think I’m alone.

  2. As a Brit these seem incredibly small figures, something you would see for a UK programme not from a country with ten times more people. Do you guys really like football?

  3. I just hate everything about the Amazon nfl games that I can’t watch. Kirk is so boring to listen too, the pregame/halftime broadcast team is cringy and corny. It’s so bad I refuse to watch.

  4. “More effort and money” to watch? It’s waaaay easier and more reliable than DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket ever was. Not to mention it’s a way better product. The production (pre-game/post-game, in-game announcing, graphics, camerawork, etc) is better than any of the three letter networks too. I’d rather see Amazon get Monday night games over ESPN, whose production sucks an egg. The only knock on Thursday night games is the matchups haven’t been that good.

  5. The Michaels/Herbstreit pairing on Amazon is bad. I get wanting the Michaels name but you’re getting a worn out version of him and paired him with a college football guy. It doesn’t work.

  6. On a Thursday with Philly fans knowing their team will win football, bt no so sure about Baseball. Baseball a dying sport that will be replaced by soccer as the third most popular in the nation in the next 10 years.

    Professional Sports Ranking -2032 Projection
    1. NFL Football
    2. NBA Basketball (depite Kyrie)
    3. UEFA Soccer (thanks Ted)
    4. MLS Soccer
    5. NHL Hockey
    6. MLB Basball

  7. Free TV always wins out-by the way what happened to my “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”………………..

  8. Apples and oranges. You can’t compare an event on a network station being braodcast nationally to an internet streaming feed.Bowling Green vs Marshall would have beat the NFL if it was on CBS at 8 pm on Thursday night and the NFL was an internet stream.

  9. I’m not a baseball fan and until now wasn’t even sure who is (was?) in the World Series, but for a change I don’t blame anybody for watching that over an NFL game that nobody expected to be good at any time.

    Remember when Thursday Night Football was only on NFL Network, you couldn’t even get the channel on a lot of cable providers, and after a few years of FOMO you found out it wasn’t so great after all? Prime time deserves good games, and on days you can’t flex that means matchups with stars and/or rivals. Eagles-Texans isn’t that.

  10. Also need to include that, by and large, Thursday night games are usually awful regardless of the teams that play, and most aren’t worth watching because of that.
    You simply don’t get good football games when teams have played just four days ago.

  12. What would you expect? Streaming tv wants to nickel and dime you for something you could watch a year ago without any extra charge to your package. I’m not paying extra for something I already have. I enjoyed the World Series.

