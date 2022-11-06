Aaron Jones in walking boot, says X-rays on ankle were negative

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t finish Sunday’s game on the field.

Jones left with an ankle injury during the 15-9 loss to the Lions and he was in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“A little sore,” Jones said of his condition, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I was fine. They sent me for X-rays. X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me [out]. It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them, because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore. I respect them.”

Jones won’t be the only player the Packers medical staff is monitoring this week. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs hurt his ankle and was on crutches, cornerback Eric Stokes had his right foot in a boot, and linebacker Rashan Gary was using crutches after hurting his knee. Wide receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Krys Barnes wer evaluated for concussions and left tackle David Bakhtiari had more trouble with his knee, so there’s plenty to sort out ahead of next Sunday’s game against Dallas.