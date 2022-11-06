Aaron Rodgers frustrated, but says there’s no hindsight about his decision not to retire

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged after today’s loss to the Lions that this season is not going as planned, but he denied that he has any regrets about deciding to return to the Packers this season after contemplating retirement in the offseason.

“Some shitty throws, for sure,” Rodgers said of his three-interception game.

But when a reporter said Rodgers looked miserable and might be wishing he had retired, Rodgers took issue with that.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers said. “Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back it was all-in, and I don’t make decisions in hindsight.”

Rodgers was the Packers’ leading rusher today with four carries for 40 yards, while the Lions’ defense held AJ Dillon to 11 carries for 34 yards and Aaron Jones to nine carries for 25 yards. Rodgers said that’s a problem but he had to try to make plays any way he can.

“Obviously I don’t want to lead us in rushing,” Rodgers said. “But I knew I was going to have to make plays with my legs, and moving forward I’m going to have to keep doing things like that.”