Aaron Rodgers frustrated, but says there’s no hindsight about his decision not to retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2022, 6:04 PM EST
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged after today’s loss to the Lions that this season is not going as planned, but he denied that he has any regrets about deciding to return to the Packers this season after contemplating retirement in the offseason.

“Some shitty throws, for sure,” Rodgers said of his three-interception game.

But when a reporter said Rodgers looked miserable and might be wishing he had retired, Rodgers took issue with that.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers said. “Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back it was all-in, and I don’t make decisions in hindsight.”

Rodgers was the Packers’ leading rusher today with four carries for 40 yards, while the Lions’ defense held AJ Dillon to 11 carries for 34 yards and Aaron Jones to nine carries for 25 yards. Rodgers said that’s a problem but he had to try to make plays any way he can.

“Obviously I don’t want to lead us in rushing,” Rodgers said. “But I knew I was going to have to make plays with my legs, and moving forward I’m going to have to keep doing things like that.”

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Aaron Rodgers frustrated, but says there’s no hindsight about his decision not to retire

  5. It’s gratifying to see an arrogant person be confronted with facts and seeing him fail his team. More Packers fans are starting to see the light about Rodgers, and it seems like the franchise is too.

  10. It’s time to move to Jordan Love. This is the ideal situation to test him in. 8 games left, low stakes, some divisional opponents left. Get a sense of where he stands.

    The Packers are going to try and move Rodgers in the offseason anyway so what is the point? Green Bay probably needs to run the table to make the playoffs, and it isn’t happening.

  11. Of course not, he’s fleecing the team for everything he can get, and then play the victim so gullible fans will blame everyone except him. The script hasn’t changed since he arrived in green bay.

  12. @ kurtlaughlin… That’s GREAT! Lol because your absolutely correct Aaron Rodgers should be benched the way he’s playing….he couldn’t pass his way out of a wet paper bag!

  13. So now he throws the running backs under the bus. Last week it was the receivers. The way he’s been throwing lately the bus will lead the league in interceptions.

  14. Even Ty Cobb would’ve retired by now. Your team is a flaming dumpster, Aaron. Quit now. Save everyone the misery of being forced to watch you fail the rest of this year.

  15. I wouldn’t retire either if my employer guaranteed me over $150 million. Whoever asked him if he regretted passing on $150 million should not be a reporter.

  17. He hasn’t been great, but seriously who is he throwing to? Green Bay has the worst receiving corps in the NFL and it’s not even close. It’s one of the worst of the past decade honestly. Which is baffling because they’re paying a 39 year old QB $50 million or whatever.

  18. Yes he is extremely arrogant guy….but he’s a extreme filthy RICH arrogant guy!

  19. cobrala2 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 6:14 pm
    If he’s not regretting coming back then there’s obvious CTE going on there.
    ———————-

    To paraphrase the famous philosopher Terrell Owens he has $50,000,000 reasons not to retire. Plus whatever he makes next year

  20. Hey Pack fans.

    You’re not “trading” Rodgers. He has a no trade clause. He’s not going to let you ship him to a crap team for a bunch of picks.

    You’re stuck.

  24. More proof they should just eliminate the NFC and AFC South and replace it with teams from England and Germany– I think those countries would care more about NFL football than the fans for any team in the Southern divisions. Maybe grandfather in New Orleans.

  26. There may not be hindsight about not retiring on Aaron’s end of it, but I bet Packers fans would have been okay with it.

  27. Someone teach 26 how to tackle you he tries to knock people down with big hits he’s sloppy and lazy.
    While the Lions made some excellent defensive plays all 3 of Rodgers interceptions were his fault .

  28. Please trade him next year so we can get the overdue rebuilding started . Next years draft is loaded with young talented QB’s it’s the best group in a long time .

  29. So now it’s the running backs fault and hero Rodgers is going to step up for them?

  30. He came back for the 50 million he knew this would be a crappy season but he can’t admit that.

  31. Wait a minute…calling out teammates publically and pointing fingers while touting yourself as having my best game did not help? Go figure

  33. Somewhere Shailene Woodley, and his ENTIRE family, is cherishing this moment in time as much as we are.

  34. Jaire Alexander is a cancer, best paid CB, but he made some dumb penalties, played to the crowd and ultimately got dealt with by a subpar Lions team. LOL!

  35. Good thing their WR room is deep. Or is that their OL depth. Can’t remember all that packer fans claimed during their championship off season tour. By thanksgiving packers will be eliminated

  36. Dude cares more about the $. And that’s ok. But, then don’t act like losing is everyone else’s fault.

  37. As bad as the Colts are right now, at least they didn’t give up the house for Rodgers this season. What a disaster of epic proportions that wouldve been.

  39. How would they trade him even if they wanted to….who’s going to take on that contract…..this isn’t 2010

  40. Rodgers hasn’t forgotten how to play but Green Bay has forgotten how to run an organization

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.