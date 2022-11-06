Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions as Lions beat Packers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had his first three-interception game in five years today in Detroit, and the Packers lost as a result.

Rodgers has struggled for much of this season, but today he hit a new low against a bad defense, repeatedly throwing bad passes and failing to find open receivers as the Lions won 15-9.

The Lions may be the worst team in the NFL, but today the Packers looked even worse, losing to drop their record to 3-6 and making it appear unrealistic that they can reach the playoffs in this season — which was hyped as Rodgers’ last, best chance to win another Super Bowl.

The Lions improve to 2-6, and it’s now possible that they won’t finish last in the NFC North — because they might just be better than this Packers team, which is going nowhere fast.