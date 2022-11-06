Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions as Lions beat Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2022, 4:11 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had his first three-interception game in five years today in Detroit, and the Packers lost as a result.

Rodgers has struggled for much of this season, but today he hit a new low against a bad defense, repeatedly throwing bad passes and failing to find open receivers as the Lions won 15-9.

The Lions may be the worst team in the NFL, but today the Packers looked even worse, losing to drop their record to 3-6 and making it appear unrealistic that they can reach the playoffs in this season — which was hyped as Rodgers’ last, best chance to win another Super Bowl.

The Lions improve to 2-6, and it’s now possible that they won’t finish last in the NFC North — because they might just be better than this Packers team, which is going nowhere fast.

97 responses to “Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions as Lions beat Packers

  5. Yes but if you ask him, those picks were the fault of the linemen who missed their blocks, thus making him hurry the throw to the receivers who broke the wrong way.

  9. Whose fault is it this week Aaron ? Like who threw a ball of the linemen’s helmet? Hahhaha

  11. It’s worth noting that both Florio and MDS said in their Week 9 picks that the Packers would not only win, but score 30+ points in their projected victory.

    These Packers may not score 30 total points for the entire rest of the season.

  14. I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. GB loses to the Lions. The Lions stink but GB, you’re putrid.

  23. Can’t wait to hear everyone he has to blame other than himself! Nothing is more satisfying than seeing a jerk lose!

  24. Rodgers bad, play calling bad, poor team discipline, someone needs to be held accountable.

  25. stellarperformance says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:01 pm
    Viking Fan thinks he won something, I guess. Viking Fan would take Rodgers right now, today, no questions asked, for Cousins. Without question. Without hesitation.

    Good luck with that. The biggest difference among all the teams in the NFCN and their expectations for success is Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has changed, apparently.

  30. Everyone will blame Rodgers or Lafleur or the players for this.

    This debacle is 100% on Brian Gutekunst. He’s a bad, directionless GM.

  31. This is the best thing ive seen in weeks!! Love the salty tears from Aaron. Nothing better than seeing him slam the phone down on the sidelines and yelling like a little kid.Good thing he has all of that money they are done!!

  32. They tried everything to give the Packers a helping hand. I saw multiple delay of games penalties not called. Holding on Rodgers’ 3rd and 17 scramble for a first. Glad the Lions won.

  35. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    No pack no, onto you’re 5th loss in a row.

  36. powersnatch0102 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:17 pm
    I wonder if Erin will finally blame himself with his 3 picks? Nah
    —————
    Why should he? His receivers are beyond bad.

  40. Wow Aaron Rodgers played the worst game I’ve ever seen him play even worse than the 2020 game against the Bucs. My god the Lions embarrassed him like I have never seen before.

  41. The Bears made a bad bet. The Packers will have a worse record in the Claypool stakes.

  43. chue says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    Players that don’t perform should be benched. Right Aaron? Aaron? Hello…..
    —————
    Correct, his receivers should be benched.

  44. Whatever mojo Rodgers had appears to have left the building. Unless the Packers decide to ef them picks and stock up for next year I wouldn’t be surprised to see him retire…

  46. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Detoilet didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.

    ———————————————
    And yet God’s team and The Chosen One couldn’t beat “Detoilet.” Not a real positive statement on the packers, Dude.

  47. Did anyone tell the GB receivers they look like idiots when they make a catch, jump up and signal first down before looking at the score. Bush League.

  50. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Detoilet didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Welcome back coyote

  51. Hey “Calvin Hobbes”! Are you the official Aaron Rogers apologist? The Packers (and that would definitely include your precious Aaron Rodgers) stink! As far as saying ANYTHING about Vikings fans….you sound like a sore loser.

  52. May have set a record for number of players injured in one game.
    Well, wait ’til next year.

  53. Maybe the football media shouldn’t give Rodgers the time of day. The losing QB on a losing team blaming everyone except himself. Enough already, Aaron, your story is tired. Put up or shut up.

  54. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Detoilet didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Welcome back coyote – how many times will they beat themselves in public?

  57. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Detoilet didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.
    *****
    Apparently the only team the Packers are capable of beating are the Packers. They certainly can’t beat anyone else.

  59. Packers fans, what have I been telling you all along?!?!

    Vikings fans, you’re next!!!

    It will soon be THE YEAR OF THE CAT!!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  60. This is what Rodgers deserves for not getting vaccinated, putting his whole team at risk of getting sick

  61. jacunn2000 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Can’t wait to hear everyone he has to blame other than himself! Nothing is more satisfying than seeing a jerk lose!
    ———————————-
    He better blame others for their own incompetence.

  62. I admit I picked the Lions to be much more improved this year. It hasn’t panned out.

    I also predicted they’d get one over on GB this year and they did so in hilarious fashion.

  63. coltluger says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:36 pm
    Maybe the football media shouldn’t give Rodgers the time of day. The losing QB on a losing team blaming everyone except himself. Enough already, Aaron, your story is tired. Put up or shut up.
    ————
    Why should he blame himself? These receivers absolutely stink, they can’t get open at all.

  64. Jordan Love will definitely be an upgrade at quarterback, they can’t get him in soon enough

  65. Apparently the only team the Packers are capable of beating are the Packers. They certainly can’t beat anyone else.
    ————-
    Well, they already beat the Bears, Bucs, and Pats.

  66. 3-6, third in the division with a tiebreaker loss to Detroit. Better football for better people. Yeah, right.

  67. “The wheels on the bandwagon are falling off, falling off, falling off. The wheels on the bandwagon are falling off, as the MVP crashes and burns.”

  68. Aaron Rodgers is probably wondering if he’s locked in some kind of nightmare or just him & his team are really THAT pathetic! The WHOLE team looks like a bunch of clowns out there & I feel bad for everyone playing for Green Bay EXCEPT Rodgers & that dope HC!

  69. Hey ocdn, we Packers fans know our Packers suck. And your record is still worse than ours. Standings!

  70. You’re damn right it’s not his fault, it’s the WRs fault. Those clowns can’t get open to save their lives.

  71. Waaaaaah! It CAN’T be Aaron Rodgers fault! EVER! Now YOU get to choose: Who is that?
    _____________________________________________
    A) Aaron Rodgers or B) Calvin Hobbes

  72. Rodgers doesn’t play like he cares much. Those picks all looked intentional. Rodgers has a horrible attitude after taking so much money the Packers can’t afford talent.

  74. It’s actually got to the stage where a Packer win next week is beneficial to the Vikings, let that sink in.

  75. Packers are hot garbage right now but would anyone be surprised if they beat the Cowboys soundly next week?

  76. I’m sure the faces and tirades A-A-Ron had on the field and sidelines are the same ones Calvin’s having right now……..Priceless….

  77. Don’t worry Packers fans, Florio will still rank the Packers in the top 10 of Power Rankings. 🙂

  78. What a colossal implosion. Packers stink from the top-down and it’s time for early spring cleaning. Barry should never have been hired in the first place. Gute should have gone all-in the past 5-6 years already and never did… bus 🎫. And Tom, Packer president, looks like he’s from middle earth and happy to be anywhere. The 1980’s Packers are making a comeback.

  80. Rodgers is a pouty quitter.
    He quit on his team until they fired McCarthy and he’s doing it again.

  82. We’re going to find out who the true Packer fans are. I’m guessing by the end of this season there won’t be many left. Father Time is catching up with Rodgers.

  83. GB should get a top 5 pick in the 2023 draft. Last time they picked near the top they selected Tony Mandarich. History will repeat itself.

  84. I know it’s academic, but I don’t believe a different WR acquired before the trade deadline would change the fortunes of the packers. There are too many holes on this team, from a talent perspective, a coaching perspective, and an attitude perspective. They are worse than their record indicates.

  85. Mmmmmm, mmmmmmm, gotta give my man Calvin credit for taking it on the chin, but where’s McCracken? Has he given up on me already?

  86. Aaron now becomes a bus driver as he spends the week throwing his teammates under his vehicle.

  92. We stink. Lafluer has lost this team. Give Sean Payton another shot at this job if he wants to coach. To me he’s the wildcard that may salvage the rest of Rodgers career. You will sink or swim with Rodgers for whatever he has left. He’s being paid $50 mil a year a bold move needs to be made.

  93. Football gods are giving karma back to Rogers for infecting thousands of grandmas with Covid

  94. This is a dark day no doubt but I put a lot of this on the general manager, they could’ve signed Laquon Treadwell when Arizona released him. There simply isn’t talent on the team at the skill positions.

  96. I’m obviously on the right page, reading these comments. I guess Erin was innoculated against winning this season. He would’ve been vaccinated against winning, but the reporter didn’t ask the right follow-up question.

  97. Well,looks like “Mr.Rodgers” forgot his theme song after that STUPID LOOKING HAIRCUT.”Looked better with the”NICHOLIS CAGE LOOK”,But in case you forgot your theme song….. here it is.

    It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood,
    A beautiful day for a neighbor,
    don’t become mine ?
    please don’t become mine be mine

    It’s a neighborly day in this beautywood,
    A neighborly day for a beauty,
    don’t become mine
    Please don’t become mine

    I have always wanted to have a neighbor just the opposite of you,
    I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with Peyton Manning,and his family to.

    So let’s make the most of this beautiful day,
    Since we’re not together, we might as well say,
    Would you please ?
    Could you please?
    not become my neighbor?

    Won’t you please,
    Won’t you please,
    Please won’t you be my neighbor?

