At least six potential majority owners have inquired about the Commanders

Getty Images

Dan Snyder put a “for sale” sign in the front yard this week, and the calls are already coming in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, at least six credible (i.e., sufficiently rich) potential majority owners have begun the process of kicking the tires on the possibility of purchasing the team.

Jeff Bezos reportedly is interested, and Mat Ishbia has indicated a desire to explore a purchase as well. Josh Harris, as PFT previously reported, would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos, if $5 billion would have gotten the deal done.

Media mogul Byron Allen also is reportedly interested in buying the Commanders. Based on media accounts of his net worth, he could have a hard time writing the check for 30 percent of the sale price.

It’s already expected to land somewhere between $5 billion and $6 billion. But it’s a great investment, since the numbers will keep going up and up and up.