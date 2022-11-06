Bengals extend lead to 21-0

Getty Images

The Panthers are not putting up much of a fight in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored his second touchdown of the game halfway through the second quarter and the Bengals lead the Panthers 21-0 as a result of that score.

The Bengals have scored touchdowns on three of their four possessions. Mixon opened the scoring on the first drive of the game and Joe Burrow snuck in from a yard out for the team’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

Carolina’s offense has had nothing close to that kind of success. They have picked up 15 yards and zero first downs on their first three possessions of the afternoon.