Bills up 7-0 after Josh Allen TD

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ruled down just short of the end zone on an 11-yard run in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, so he took care of the final yard one play later.

Allen scored on a quarterback sneak and the Bills lead the Jets 7-0 after just over 10 minutes of play.

The Bills looked like they would be taking the lead even earlier after Jets punter Braden Mann slipped while kicking off to start the game. The Bills got the ball on their own 45-yard-line and a 42-yard pass to Stefon Diggs put them right into scoring position. Allen was picked off by cornerback D.J. Reed a couple of plays later, however, and the game remained scoreless.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley went to the sideline medical tent during the scoring drive. The team has not updated his condition yet.