Bud Dupree questionable to return with hip injury

Getty Images

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree injured his hip in the second half of Sunday Night Football. The team lists him as questionable to return tonight.

Dupree has one tackle.

He does not look like he will return, standing on the sideline without a helmet and with a towel around his neck.

Dupree was questionable to play after being added to the practice report Friday with an illness. He did not practice Friday.

In six games this season, Dupree has eight tackles and three sacks.

The Titans head to the fourth quarter holding a 17-9 lead. The only points of the third quarter came via the foot of Randy Bullock, who kicked a 44-yard field on a drive set up by a Roger McCreary interception. McCreary’s first career pick came when Patrick Mahomes‘ pass bounced off Travis Kelce‘s hands and helmet. Kelce threw his helmet in frustration after reaching the sideline.