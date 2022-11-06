Budda Baker, James Conner, D.J. Humphries active for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a few starters listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they’ll have all of them in the lineup for the divisional matchup.

Safety Budda Baker (ankle), running back James Conner (ribs), and left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) are all active on Sunday. Conner has missed the last three games.

Punter Andy Lee is also active. He was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness on Saturday.

Punter Nolan Cooney, quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Christian Matthew, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, center Rodney Hudson, guard Max Garcia, and defensive lineman Trysten Hill are inactive.

The Seahawks ruled linebacker Darrell Taylor and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin out on Friday. Running back Tony Jones, safety Joey Blount, tackle Jake Curhan, and defensive tackle Myles Adams are also inactive.