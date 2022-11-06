Cam Akers active for Rams-Buccaneers

Getty Images

Running back Cam Akers is officially set to return for Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers.

Akers is active for Los Angeles on Sunday after returning to the team for Thursday’s practice. He missed the last two games over philosophical differences with the coaching staff. He came back after efforts to trade him failed.

Akers has 151 yards on 50 carries with a touchdown this season. He was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Though he suffered an injury late in last week’s loss to the 49ers, receiver Cooper Kupp is active — as expected.

Receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety Terrell Burgess, receiver Lance McCutcheon, tight end Kendall Blanton, cornerback Shaun Jolly, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown are inactive for L.A.

On the other side, there are no real surprises for the Buccaneers inactives. Kyle Trask, receiver Russell Gage, safety Antoine Winfield, guard Luke Goedeke, and tight end Cameron Brate are all inactive.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and receiver Julio Jones are both active for the Bucs.