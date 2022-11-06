Cam Akers will be active for the Rams today

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2022, 5:18 AM EST
Rams running back Cam Akers is back.

Akers will be active for today’s game against the Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That wasn’t something that looked likely at the start of this week, when the Rams were trying to trade Akers and seemingly ready to release him if they couldn’t.

Despite missing two games, Akers leads the Rams with 51 carries this season. But he averages just 2.96 yards per carry. The Rams’ other running backs, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers, have only been slightly more effective.

