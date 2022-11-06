Cardinals up 7-3 after DeAndre Hopkins touchdowns

Getty Images

It had been a long time since the Cardinals opened a game with a touchdown, but that streak came to an end on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Quarterback Kyler Murray found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown to end the first Cardinals possession of the day. It’s the first time the Cardinals have scored on their opening possession in 14 games and their first first quarter touchdown of the season.

The touchdown put the Cardinals up 7-3 with just over six minutes to play in the first quarter.

Murray was 5-of-5 for 49 yards on the opening drive. Geno Smith was 3-of-4 for 28 yards while leading the Seahawks to a field goal on their first drive.