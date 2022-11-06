Chargers get on the board with Austin Ekeler touchdown, trail Falcons 10-7

Getty Images

Once again, the Chargers faced a double-digit deficit in the first half. But things have started to improve for Los Angeles in the second quarter.

Running back Austin Ekeler made his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown and now L.A. trails Atlanta 10-7.

The Chargers began the game with a pair of three-and-outs and looked like they were in danger of a third, facing third-and-15 from the L.A. 12-yard line. But that’s when quarterback Justin Herbert escaped the rush in the pocket and hit receiver Joshua Palmer for a 25-yard pass over the middle to move the chains.

From there, Herbert started dealing. He completed passes on third-and-6 and third-and-9 to move the chains. And once Ekeler took the ball down to the 2 with a 9-yard carry, the running back did the rest with another handoff on the next play for a 2-yard touchdown.

It was a 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive that took 8:35 off the clock.

Herbert is now 11-of-14 for 95 yards. Ekeler has six carries for 24 yards.