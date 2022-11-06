Commanders take 17-7 lead on Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on November 6, 2022
Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

Kirk Cousins isn’t having the return to Washington he expected.

The Commanders, who trailed 7-3 at halftime, have outscored the Vikings 14-0 in the second half to take a 17-7 lead.

Taylor Heinicke hit Dax Milne for a 6-yard score with 14:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. It completed a 10-play, 78-yard drive.

Heinicke hit Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the second half.

Heinicke is 13-of-24 for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while former Washington quarterback Cousins is 15-of-27 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

3 responses to "Commanders take 17-7 lead on Vikings

