Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown gives Falcons early 7-0 lead over Chargers

Cordarrelle Patterson is back and the Falcons are already feeling his presence.

Patterson bullied his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap Atlanta’s eight-play, 75-yard opening drive.

The Falcons lead the Chargers 7-0.

Head coach Arthur Smith got Patterson involved early, as quarterback Marcus Mariota hit him for a 9-yard pass to start the possession. Then Patterson took a 7-yard carry to the right side for a first down.

But the big play of the drive actually came from running back Tyler Allgeier, who broke through for a 44-yard carry down to the Chargers’ 15-yard line.

The only third down Atlanta faced on the entire possession resulted in Patterson’s 1-yard touchdown.