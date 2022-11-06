Davante Adams has 146 yards, two TDs as Raiders lead Jags 20-10 at halftime

Getty Images

As it turns out, getting Davante Adams heavily involved in the offense is a good thing.

After finishing last week’s loss with just one catch for 3 yards, Adams caught nine passes for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first to quarters to help the Raiders build a 20-10 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Adams has been involved early and often for Las Vegas, which is playing without injured tight end Darren Waller. Adams caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carr with 4:45 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. Then after kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 38-yard field goal, Adams caught a 38-yard touchdown to give Las Vegas a 17-0 lead with 10:51 left in the second quarter.

The Jaguars scored with Travis Etienne taking in a 1-yard touchdown. And after another 38-yard field goal from Carlson, Riley Patterson nailed a 44-yard attempt as time expired in the second quarter to make the score 20-10.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 10-of-15 passing for 102 yards. He also has rushed for 49 yards, including a 24-yard scramble.

Jacksonville has the game’s only turnover so far, with a botched pitch leading to Las Vegas’ first touchdown.

The Jaguars will have the ball to start the second half.