Davante Adams touchdown gives Raiders 7-0 lead

Last week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams finished a 24-0 blowout loss to the Saints with one catch for 3 yards.

On Sunday, Las Vegas has gotten Adams heavily involved early and he finished the team’s second drive with a 25-yard touchdown catch to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.

As of 4:45 left in the first quarter, Adams has caught all six of his targets for 88 yards with the touchdown.

A key play on the latest possession was a 16-yard reception on third-and-20 from the Las Vegas 42. That catch-and-run put the Raiders on the Jacksonville 42 for fourth-and-4, with the Raiders electing to go for it. Quarterback Derek Carr hit Adams over the middle for an 11-yard pass that resulted in a first down.

Carr had also converted a third-and-9 with an 11-yard pass to Adams on the possession.

He’s started 7-of-10 throwing for 92 yards with a touchdown.

The Raiders will be without linebacker Divine Deablo for the rest of the game, as he’s been ruled out with a forearm injury.