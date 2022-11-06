Davante Adams: You want to stick with what’s working

Getty Images

The Raiders have not done much well this season, but they’ve proven adept at blowing 17-point leads.

They did it for the third time this year in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and dropped to 2-5 when the Jags finished off the 27-20 win. The Raiders built their lead on the back of the passing offense as Derek Carr threw for 223 yards and Davante Adams caught a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

Adams had just one catch after the break, however, and the Raiders were shut out after the break. After the game, Adams told reporters that “there’s no reason why we should be losing games like this and it’s frustrating.” He was particularly frustrated by the downturn in the passing game and said he thinks “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is the right approach offensively.

“It’s not a shot at my coaches,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “I love my coaches. I love them to death, and I think that I’ve had an incredible time, aside from losing these games, just growing with them and finding ways to try to continue to do this and I wouldn’t trade them at all. But at the end of the day, if I’m rolling in certain situations like that, or if the pass game is something that’s helping us move the ball and win games, then, obviously, that’s the idea. You want to stick with what’s working.”

Very little’s been working for the Raiders thus far, so Adams is probably right about sticking with something that is successful but it’s getting late for things to fall into place inVegas.