Davante Adams: You want to stick with what’s working

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 6:01 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Raiders have not done much well this season, but they’ve proven adept at blowing 17-point leads.

They did it for the third time this year in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and dropped to 2-5 when the Jags finished off the 27-20 win. The Raiders built their lead on the back of the passing offense as Derek Carr threw for 223 yards and Davante Adams caught a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

Adams had just one catch after the break, however, and the Raiders were shut out after the break. After the game, Adams told reporters that “there’s no reason why we should be losing games like this and it’s frustrating.” He was particularly frustrated by the downturn in the passing game and said he thinks “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is the right approach offensively.

“It’s not a shot at my coaches,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “I love my coaches. I love them to death, and I think that I’ve had an incredible time, aside from losing these games, just growing with them and finding ways to try to continue to do this and I wouldn’t trade them at all. But at the end of the day, if I’m rolling in certain situations like that, or if the pass game is something that’s helping us move the ball and win games, then, obviously, that’s the idea. You want to stick with what’s working.”

Very little’s been working for the Raiders thus far, so Adams is probably right about sticking with something that is successful but it’s getting late for things to fall into place inVegas.

18 responses to “Davante Adams: You want to stick with what’s working

  1. If you look up the definition of “Peter Principle” you’d see a picture of Josh McDaniels. My god, they have way better personnel than NE and he just finds ways to screw it up.

  3. It’s broken. Firing McDaniels will fix it. Should have kept Rich Bissacia. Raiders are an embarrassment this year!

  6. I agree with Davante that you should stick with what’s working. In this case, Josh McDaniels should have stuck as OC with Patriots because it was working. As Raiders HC, McDaniels plan is not working. Please let him be 1 and done.

  8. They need to fire ALL of the coaches. Defense sucks offense sucks special teams Everybody and trade Carr we are all sick of him.

  10. When will teams learn a Belichick assistant makes for a terrible HC. McDaniels sucked in Denver and now in Vegas.

  11. Well Devante since you’ve arrived in Las Vegas nothing is working.

    The Raiders are playing garbage time football every week.

  15. If the raiders fire another coach before firing the QB, it’ll be the biggest mistake of the past decade. Anyone with a brain can see it’s Derek Carr holding the team back. #5 offense In the NFL. Derek Carr always finds a way to lose. And always will. He’s paid, and he’s not longer hungry. Nothing more I’d want than to see DC succeed with the raiders, but watching him play these past 2-3 years has been brutal. Enough is enough.

  16. Rodgers AND Adams took the $bag… not the winning. Overall, they don’t care & that’s ok I guess. THEY got paid forever $$. The Raiders winning like 17-0 & then losing to the jags?! They went with a big name Josh over a better coach Rich B.

